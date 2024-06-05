Bride-to-be shares photo of wedding dress bought from thrift store for just $30: 'I just can't believe you thrifted such a beautiful piece'

Love is expensive. Weddings now run around $33,000 — over half the average American salary, according to Forbes. Changing where you shop and how to plan for your big day can be a big game changer.

One Redditor went to r/ThriftStoreHauls to post a find that will save them thousands on their wedding day.

Photo Credit: Reddit

A photo shows a gorgeous vintage wedding dress. The 5'1'' thrifter revealed that it fit her perfectly and wouldn't require any tailoring at all, which is practically unheard of in the wedding dress world.

"Thrifted my wedding dress for $30," said the caption.

Talk about a dynamite steal.

Opting to look for big-ticket items such as wedding dresses at thrift stores and resale shops is a great way to save massive amounts of money, find unique vintage designs, and save clothing that is typically only worn once from the fate of landfills.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Finds like these are rare, but they aren't impossible. One shopper found her dress for $62. Another bride scored over a 92% discount on their dress. A vintage 70s dress was found for $3. There are plenty more inspiring stories such as these to go around.

Thrifting is also surging in popularity. According to a 2023 report by ThredUP, the secondhand market is projected to double in the next five years, which means the sustainable choice is also fashionable and economical.

In addition, secondhand shopping is an excellent way to get everyday necessities and discover hidden treasures you might not even be looking for. You never know what you'll find.

And now you can even thrift online using resale apps like Depop, Poshmark, RealReal, and

Vinted. Goodwill also just launched an online store.

Instead of throwing away old clothes, consider putting them up for sale so someone else can enjoy them and make some money instead. You could swap old clothes for store credit, upcycle, or mend them as alternative options to minimize waste.

The thrifted wedding dress attracted loads of congratulations and well wishes.

"I just can't believe you thrifted such a beautiful piece," one comment said.

"Frugal but beautiful IS POSSIBLE!" a Redditor wrote.

"You have WON the Wedding Internet!" another declared.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.