Mom shares secret behind unbelievable Christmas present haul that cost only $150: 'What a score'

Christmas season is the most expensive time of year for many people, especially if they have a big family. But thrifting can help stretch your budget further, as one mom of three who snagged all her kids' presents for less than $150 discovered.

Australia-based Sarah (@sarah_falls_) recounted her experience on TikTok in a viral video, in which she detailed all the goodies she found at her local thrift shop. Buying Christmas gifts for even one child can easily cost hundreds these days, but Sarah was able to stick to her budget despite having three children to buy for.

"I actually got a really big haul yesterday … and I can't wait to show you," she said in the video.

After showing off an artsy T-shirt she bought for herself, Sarah revealed a dinosaur stuffed animal originally sold for $15 that she'd scored for just AU$1 (around $0.64 USD). She had also found stickers, map pencils, children's workbooks, and Christmas books ranging in price from AU$1-$3 ($0.64-$2 USD).









Other items in the Christmas haul included various children's toys, an adorable koala T-shirt for just $1, a bunny stuffed animal that was also $1, baby Nike Air Force sneakers for $2, and kids Vans for AU$7 (roughly $4.50 USD).

Whether you're Christmas shopping or looking for everyday necessities, thrifting is a simple way to keep more money in your pocket while doing the planet a favor. Shoppers have scored great deals on vintage serving bowls, 70s-era coats, Hoka brand shoes, and much more. You could even find valuable goods, such as KitchenAid mixers and designer handbags at a steep discount.

Thrifting, especially for clothing, also keeps landfills from overflowing with textile waste and reduces the amount of pollution generated from the clothes decomposing. Since roughly 85% of clothing in the United States is thrown away or burned each year, per Environment America, buying it secondhand could make a big difference. It also cuts down on the resources used to make new clothes, benefiting the planet in more ways than one.

"I love these videos, I'm just about to have twins and have very minimal money for my other two kids for Xmas gifts and this has given me the confidence to get out thrifting," one commenter said.

"You've inspired me to be more open to gifting thrifted. Off to the op shop I go!" said another.

"$2 for the Nikes is WILD! What a score," another shared.

