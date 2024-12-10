Shopper sparks online frenzy after sharing photo of vintage thrift store find: 'You are very very lucky'

"What a fun and funky thing to add to my kitchen!"

A thrifter's find is drawing eyes on Reddit, as they scored a vintage lotus serving bowl set for a fraction of its usual price, proving that secondhand shopping can lead to amazing discoveries.

The Reddit user shared their thrift store triumph with the r/ThriftStoreHauls community, showcasing a complete set of brown lotus serving bowls they purchased for just $40. These pieces typically fetch between $70 to $150 online, making this find particularly impressive.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I love how large it is, and it will be perfect for hosting friends and family on game nights or holidays," the thrifter wrote, including a photo of their purchase with a pomegranate for scale.

"I had never even heard of these until I looked it up while at the thrift store. What a fun and funky thing to add to my kitchen!"









This shopper's story reflects the treasures waiting to be discovered at thrift stores across America. Beyond the cost savings, thrifting for kitchen essentials and home goods helps keep usable items in circulation and out of landfills, where they would otherwise contribute to our growing waste problem.

The environmental impact of buying secondhand extends beyond individual savings. When we choose preloved items, we reduce the demand for manufacturing, cutting down on the resources (including water, materials, energy, and time) needed to create new products. Plus, thrifting often leads to discovering unique, vintage pieces that bring character to our homes.

The Reddit community's response to this thrifting win was positive.

"How beautiful!!" one commenter exclaimed.

Another user wrote: "Wow...I love it! I've never seen that before either. Great find, just in time for Thanksgiving, yay!"

A third commenter summed up the collective enthusiasm, saying: "I think this is the prettiest serving bowl I've ever seen. You are very very lucky!"

