Shopper delighted after finding unbelievable price on cult-favorite shoe brand at local thrift store: 'Pretty much brand new'

"I know [these] are supposed to be the best walking shoes."

by Kelsey Kovner
Photo Credit: Reddit

Finding a nearly new item at the thrift store can be a thrilling moment. One lucky shopper landed cult-favorite Hoka shoes for a steal. 

The art of the thrift is celebrated on the thrift store hauls subreddit. Shoppers take to the page to brag about their incredible deals on everything from bags to cookware. One thrifter shared the shoes they found while partaking in some retail therapy. "Found these Hoka for $50," they wrote. "Pretty much brand new."

In the post they share two photos of their off-white kicks and one of the original price. The retail value of these sneakers was an eye-popping $170. Even during a holiday sale, the price was $135.99. Securing these shoes for only $50 means this person got at least a 60% discount.

Shopping secondhand is one of the only ways you are likely to find incredible deals like this. By choosing to swap even a small amount of your new clothing purchases for pre-loved items, you can save around $100 a year. For those who thrift more regularly, a study by CouponFollow found that many save nearly $1,800 annually. 




Not only are you saving money, but secondhand shopping is also a way to be gentler on the planet. "Extending the average life of clothes by just nine months would save £5 billion [$6.4 billion] in resources used to supply, launder, and dispose of clothing," according to the Waste and Resources Action Programme.

Commenters on the post were incredibly jealous of this find. 

"My Bondis are soooo comfortable!" one person said. "Great find."

"I know Hoka are supposed to be the best walking shoes and very good for your feet," another wrote

Someone else simply added, "Good score!"

