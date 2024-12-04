Shopper elated after discovering surprising bonus with cult-favorite kitchen appliance at thrift store: 'Those are the best'

"After years of looking, I finally thrifted [it]."

While thrifting for clothing is a popular shopping strategy to save money and the planet, don't overlook the home items waiting at your local secondhand store. You could miss out on your dream home appliance for a fraction of the retail cost.

One thrifty Redditor shared their once-in-a-lifetime find at a local thrift shop on the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit — and the lucky buy is sure to inspire you to shop secondhand. The lucky shopper scored a discounted KitchenAid Stand Mixer, a sought-after kitchen appliance with a hefty price tag when purchased new.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"After years of looking, I finally thrifted a KitchenAid mixer with all the attachments," the poster wrote of their find.

Though it isn't clear how much the thrifter paid for the mixer, it's likely significantly under the $330 retail price on the brand's website.









"Woo hoo!! Those are the best," one commenter wrote in response.

Another equally lucky Redditor added, "I found one for 10 bucks in the flea market!"

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Thrifting at secondhand stores, yard sales, or estate sales isn't only a great way to score once-in-a-lifetime finds like a classic KitchenAid mixer. It also positively impacts the environment — and your wallet — compared to shopping new.

Shopping secondhand is a great way to keep used items in good condition out of landfills, all while saving you money on necessities like clothing, home items, and, yes, even beloved kitchen gadgets.

And the popularity of thrift shopping is on the rise. According to the Association of Resale Professionals, 62% of Gen Z and millennial consumers report looking for items secondhand before buying new. Plus, a report from CouponFollow found that those who bought pre-owned products saved over $1,700 a year by thrifting.

🗣️ What's your primary motivation in shopping at thrift stores?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

So next time you need to pick up a home item or some clothing, consider thrifting. You might even discover rare or valuable items, like an enviable KitchenAid mixer, that will make the internet jealous.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.