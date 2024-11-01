  • Home Home

Shopper thrilled after uncovering logo on bag purchased from local thrift store: 'That's gorgeous'

by Jennifer Kodros
Thrifting is a great way to get what you need at a discounted price. On a rare occasion, you might even find what you weren't looking for at all.

One shopper posted a major designer find on r/ThriftStoreHauls.

"Always something I wanted but I could never justify spending the money."
The photo shows a leather All Day Kate Spade tote bag with a heart design carrying a price tag of $59.99. The best part? It was half-off day at the thrift store. Not a bad outing when you go home with a Kate Spade for $30.

"I looked up the original price of the bag and it was $400," the OP wrote




Why shop at full price when you can find what you're looking for at a fraction of the cost? From everyday necessities to furniture and fine art, thrifting is a great way to save money, and support a circular economy — a model of production and consumption that involves sharing, leasing, reusing, repairing, refurbishing and recycling existing materials and products.

In the EPA's latest report, 292.4 million tons of municipal solid waste was generated in 2018 — approximately 23.7 million tons more than the amount generated in 2017. More than 146 million tons of that waste ended up in landfills, where materials rot and decompose for years and create toxic gases that contaminate our air and oceans. 

Watch now: This company is making it easier than ever to save money with solar power

By preventing waste and keeping more items out of landfills, you can reduce pollution with an individual effort. If you can't find what you're looking for second-hand, support eco-friendly and circular brands. It'll reduce your carbon footprint and might even save you money in the long run.

The best part about thrifting is that while you're finding what you need, there's a chance you might discover rare and valuable items you never dreamed of, like a rare vintage record, impossible-to-find shoes, or a one-of-a-kind wedding dress.

The Kate Spade find was greeted with envy and applause.

"That's gorgeous!!" one Redditor exclaimed.

Another wrote, "Always something I wanted but I could never justify spending the money." 

"Oh my that's beautiful," said a third.

x