Thrift shop junkies baffled by designer item at Goodwill: 'I legit thought it was a [Hamburglar] baby costume'

A Redditor posted a photo of a vintage Baby Dior onesie that they bought at Goodwill for $2 despite their husband and most of Reddit saying it looked like a Hamburglar costume.

"I legit thought it was a [Hamburglar] baby costume," one commenter said.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The designer onesie could be worth far more than $2.

Thrifting is gaining popularity as both a hobby and an environmentally friendly way to shop.

Part of the fun of thrifting is finding items that may be worth much more than they're being sold for or discovering something you love for a low price. It's like a treasure hunt, and finding an item of value — perceived or actual — can be thrilling.

Shopping at secondhand stores is a great way to save money, and the cost savings can be significant over time. You can find clothing, furniture, appliances, household items, and more.

Thrift stores provide an eco-friendly way to shop. When a product is reused or repurposed instead of discarded, its lifespan increases and the amount of waste in landfills is reduced. When items that contain toxins end up in landfills, those toxins can leach into the ground and the water supply. If the items are burned, air pollution that contributes to the warming of the planet is the result.

Shopping for secondhand items also reduces demand for new products, which in turn reduces the need for the production of new products. Product production, especially clothing, is a significant source of pollution and strain on resources.

Other Redditors on r/ThriftStoreHauls made Hamburglar jokes but were excited about the find.

"It's just a Dior Hamburglar costume," one commenter joked.

Another joked, "Dior knows what they did."

One Redditor said, "I love the idea of someone spending hundreds of dollars on this to have the fanciest baby at the play date only for everyone to be like 'is that baby the [Hamburglar]?'"

