Shopper makes jaw-dropping discovery after buying thrift store sweater for under $5: 'It looks so soft'

A Redditor's thrift find turned heads after they revealed just how valuable one simple sweater turned out to be.

In a post on r/ThriftStoreHauls, they shared that they picked up a Brunello Cucinelli cashmere polo sweater for just $4.79. The designer piece, which retails for roughly $3,000, was missing its neck tag and had a few holes. However, the quality was hard to miss.

The original poster decided to bring their thrifted treasure to the brand's store on Rodeo Drive to have it checked and, if possible, repaired. The store accepted the sweater for repair, confirming its high-end roots.

Cucinelli cashmere is known for its fine feel and durability, and the thrifted piece lived up to the hype. Based on the care tags, the Redditor estimated the cashmere sweater was over 20 years old and still showed no signs of pilling.

Since it was extra large and they wore medium, the OP shared that they washed it in warm water and briefly put it in the dryer to shrink it. For long-term care, they said they flip their cashmere inside out, use a mesh garment bag, wash it in cold water, and air-dry it flat with detergent specifically made for cashmere or wool.

Secondhand finds such as this show how much value shoppers can uncover when buying used items. Whether it's a cashmere sweater for just $1 or a $20 luxury top from the '70s, the racks are full of possibilities. Shopping secondhand also keeps clothes out of landfills and gives well-made pieces second lives. Thrifting puts style within reach without the waste of fast fashion.

Commenters were quick to praise the find.

"It looks so soft," one wrote, to which the OP responded, "Very." This was what made them put the item in their cart, even with holes. Another called it a "dope find" and shared that they once scored designer sunglasses at a thrift store for just a buck.

