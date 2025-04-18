  • Home Home

Shopper makes jaw-dropping discovery after buying thrift store sweater for under $5: 'It looks so soft'

"Dope find."

by Geri Mileva
"Dope find."

Photo Credit: iStock

A Redditor's thrift find turned heads after they revealed just how valuable one simple sweater turned out to be.

In a post on r/ThriftStoreHauls, they shared that they picked up a Brunello Cucinelli cashmere polo sweater for just $4.79. The designer piece, which retails for roughly $3,000, was missing its neck tag and had a few holes. However, the quality was hard to miss.

"Dope find."
Photo Credit: Reddit
"Dope find."
Photo Credit: Reddit

The original poster decided to bring their thrifted treasure to the brand's store on Rodeo Drive to have it checked and, if possible, repaired. The store accepted the sweater for repair, confirming its high-end roots.

Cucinelli cashmere is known for its fine feel and durability, and the thrifted piece lived up to the hype. Based on the care tags, the Redditor estimated the cashmere sweater was over 20 years old and still showed no signs of pilling.

Since it was extra large and they wore medium, the OP shared that they washed it in warm water and briefly put it in the dryer to shrink it. For long-term care, they said they flip their cashmere inside out, use a mesh garment bag, wash it in cold water, and air-dry it flat with detergent specifically made for cashmere or wool.

Secondhand finds such as this show how much value shoppers can uncover when buying used items. Whether it's a cashmere sweater for just $1 or a $20 luxury top from the '70s, the racks are full of possibilities. Shopping secondhand also keeps clothes out of landfills and gives well-made pieces second lives. Thrifting puts style within reach without the waste of fast fashion

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Commenters were quick to praise the find. 

"It looks so soft," one wrote, to which the OP responded, "Very." This was what made them put the item in their cart, even with holes. Another called it a "dope find" and shared that they once scored designer sunglasses at a thrift store for just a buck.

What's your primary motivation in shopping at thrift stores?

Cheaper clothes 🤑

Trendier items 😎

Reduced environmental impact 🌎

I don't thrift 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

A cleaner, more affordable future might be just one heat pump away.
Home

New analysis reveals next-gen HVACs can save homeowners over $10,000 — here's how to buy one with government incentives

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x