Shopper in disbelief after stumbling upon high-end item in thrift store bin: 'I'm kinda shocked'

A thrifter clearly had luck on their side when they discovered a Le Creuset kitchen essential in a bin at Goodwill.

They posted a photo of the pristine Le Creuset stainless steel fry pan in the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Got this at the goodwill bins where they charge by weight. 2.2 pounds, $4.60," the original poster wrote.

This lucky shopper picked up the kitchen essential for less than $5, which is a steal considering it costs upward of $100 brand new.

There are many stories of people finding high-end kitchen and home items in great condition while shopping secondhand. Thrift stores can help you save money on myriad items, from kitchen and home goods to clothes, books, shoes, and toys. Some people have even furnished their entire home using furniture they found at thrift stores or garage sales.

Purchasing what you need secondhand can also help extend the life of items that would have otherwise ended up in landfills. This helps conserve natural resources by reducing the demand for materials for new products.

Many thrift stores and secondhand platforms are now available online, which means that you can shop from the comfort of your own home.

Commenters couldn't believe the thrifter's luck.

"I'm kinda shocked anything Le Creuset wound up at the bins, especially in pristine condition," one commenter wrote.

"Oh wow, that's a great find! And for a great price too," another added.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.