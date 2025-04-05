Shopper stunned after reading price tag for 'white whale' item at thrift store: 'Awesome'

People love thrifting because they can find amazing deals on a wide variety of products. Sometimes, shoppers get lucky and scoop up the rare high-end items they've been searching high and low for.

This was the case for one such thrifter who posted in the subreddit r/ThriftStoreHauls. They shared a series of photos showing off their find under the heading "finally caught my white whale for $2.00."

What was this shopper's white whale? A Breville espresso maker with all the parts included. It required only a bit of cleaning before it was good to go, with the buyer remarking, "I could not (still cannot) believe it."

The original poster said that this particular model isn't often available anymore, and since it could cost hundreds when new, $2 was quite the steal, indeed.

One Reddit user commented on the post, "Ngl I'm very jealous but also very happy for you OP" while another hyped the original poster with, "Wow!!! You're a rock star level!"

Admittedly, finds like this are on the rare side — that's part of what makes them so exciting. However, there are countless tales of secondhand shoppers uncovering big scores, like a set of $400 Denby plates for only $28 or a $1,275 commercial popcorn maker for just $15.

Even if you never secure a find quite like these, you can still save tons on a range of unique and everyday products.

Plus, shopping at thrift stores extends the life of consumer goods, keeping them out of landfills, which is a boon for the planet. You can even go a step further by donating your old products to secondhand stores or selling them for a few bucks online.

Other Redditors were thrilled for the original poster's find of a lifetime. One wrote, "That is awesome! Descale at reasonable intervals and it should serve you for a long time."

Another exclaimed, "I'm a tea drinker but I'd start drinking espresso if I had that machine. What a beauty!"

