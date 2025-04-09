Shopper stunned after comparing thrifted chair to its high-end counterpart online: 'What a steal'

"I am very jealous and very happy for you."

Thrifting is a great way to score your dream items at prices you can afford. One lucky Redditor did just that after finding a furniture piece they had been wanting to add to their home.

"Finally found my bedroom reading nook chair!" wrote the original poster.

The spacious chair is "super comfy," according to the OP, but the best part was the price tag. Reading nook chairs can cost hundreds of dollars; however, the lucky shopper scored this one for $49.

One Redditor even noted that the chair resembled a high-end furniture company's version of the nook, which retails for $1,587.

Redditors were impressed with the chair's condition and price.

"What a steal!" responded one user. "I am very jealous and very happy for you."

"The perfect reading chair," added another Redditor. "I love to curl up in chairs like this."

As this post shows, shopping secondhand is a fun way to find valuable items for a fraction of the original price. Thrifters across the country have stumbled upon designer bags, vintage clothes, high-quality cookware, and much more at their local thrift stores.

Thrifting isn't just good for your wallet, though. By shopping secondhand, you also help extend the life of products, keeping them out of landfills, where they emit harmful, planet-warming gases. As a result, buying secondhand instead of new is a choice that helps combat rising global temperatures.

Furniture items, especially, pose an environmental challenge when they're discarded. Most pieces of unwanted furniture end up in a landfill or at an incineration center, both of which have damaging effects on the planet.

By purchasing secondhand items, you not only save money but also help reduce the total amount of waste. Replacing just half your yearly purchases with secondhand items can save you up to $100 each year.

Redditors continued to congratulate the OP on their awesome thrift find.

"Lusting for this!" wrote one user. "I tend to pull my legs up and let cats and dogs surround me. Perfect chair."

"I have a big oversized chair like this, it's parked in front of the fireplace," commented another Redditor. "I have to convince the dogs to let me use it, but it's an amazing reading nook."

