Bride-to-be in disbelief after discovering 'absolutely perfect' wedding dress in unexpected place: 'Gorgeous'

Thrifting is saving people loads of money on everyday errands and casual shopping. But now, soon-to-be brides are buying their wedding dress at their local thrift store.

In a viral post to r/ThriftStoreHauls, a bride-to-be shared how they found a beautiful wedding dress for just $40.

"Getting married… picked this up for $40 at Goodwill today," OP said in their post, which has now gained over 27,000 upvotes. OP shared front and back images of their new dress.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"This fits like a glove and should just need a light cleaning before it's ready," OP added.

In the midst of a shaky economy, many working-class individuals have taken up thrifting to cut their weekly expenses. While items in a thrift store are secondhand, they are often in great shape and cost a fraction of their original retail price.

Some thrift shoppers say that the thrill of chasing the best deals possible is another reason why they love the hobby. In some cases, rare and valuable items can be found at an incredible price at a thrift store.

And while the savings from thrifting are breathtaking, picking up the hobby is also a great way to support a cleaner environment. Items that were about to be thrown away and left in a landfill often end up at thrift stores, so they can be reused by someone who needs them.

Plastics, textiles, and other nonbiodegradable materials can take hundreds of years to decompose, so giving them a second life through thrifting helps reduce waste, conserve resources, and lower the overall demand for new production.

OP's post had over a thousand comments gushing over this amazing deal. "[The dress looks] absolutely perfect on her," one user commented.

"That dress is insanely gorgeous," another Redditor said.

Taking up a hobby in thrift shopping is easy. Start by researching where your local stores are, and watch the savings roll in every time you visit.

