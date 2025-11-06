Shopper thrilled after scoring premium item for cheap at local thrift store: 'I couldn't believe it'

Budget-conscious shoppers have been flocking to thrift shops in search of massive deals for years. In most cases, thrifters have been able to score trendy clothing or vintage furniture for pennies on the dollar.

For one ecstatic shopper, they were thrilled when they discovered not one but two premium kitchen items at their local thrift shop. They then took to r/ThriftStoreHauls to share their excitement.

"A little over two weeks ago, I found a Zojirushi bread maker at my local thrift store. I couldn't believe it!" exclaimed the Redditor. "I had been searching for Zojirushi appliances for years. I've been making bread ever since."

Although they thought they couldn't get any luckier, the thrifty shopper managed to stumble across a Zojirushi rice cooker.

"I am so stoked! Just a little all purpose cleaner, a scrub with some soap and water, and I've got me a rice cooker for life! I may invest in a new or gently used inner pot as a lot of the inside looks like it's been scraped with metal utensils," added the original poster.

Brand new, the Zojirushi Neuro Fuzzy rice cooker is listed for just under $260 on the Zojirushi online store. While it isn't clear how much the original poster paid for their secondhand rice cooker, it is fairly likely to be much less than the original price, especially considering the condition of the used kitchen appliance.

Not only can thrifting help save you some extra cash, but it can also go a long way in reducing waste that ends up in our landfills. Purchasing secondhand items can also lower the carbon impact associated with manufacturing new goods by supporting a circular economy and giving lightly used items a new life. This can decrease the demand for new products and reduce the pollution from production lines.

Down in the comments section, a few users couldn't help but be a little envious of the original poster's thrift store finds.

"No big deal, just the best Zoji rice cooker ever made," joked one commenter.

"OMG so jealous! But also happy for you," added another user.

"Would you please leave one for me," asked a third commenter. "Absolutely my white whale."

