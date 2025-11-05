Shopper stunned by discovery buried in thrift store bin: 'Felt like a leprechaun'

There's always a surprise waiting for you at the thrift store.

When rummaging through the bins of clothes at the thrift store, one shopper was met with a surprise as they discovered a $100 bill, proving that there's always a gift to be found while thrifting.

"Took it to the bank and it was real!" wrote the shopper in a post to r/ThriftStoreHauls.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Thrift shopping can be a great source for affordable, high-quality, and one-of-a-kind clothes, accessories, and furniture, but this shopper also proves that you can practically earn money back from shopping at the thrift.

For many shoppers, thrifting is a way to access high-quality and unique clothing at a fraction of the price while also battling the rising cost of living. Whether it's scoring a designer jacket for pennies or, in this case, literally pocketing cash, secondhand shopping offers a sense of possibility and surprise that regular retail rarely provides.

Every thrift purchase extends the lifecycle of clothing, reducing the demand for new manufacturing and lowering the environmental toll of the fashion industry. Fast fashion is responsible for 8-10% of global air pollution, according to Earth.org. Moreover, it contributes to 20% of water pollution along with the release of microplastics into oceans.

At the same time, 92 million tons of textile waste end up in landfills, which is notoriously linked with the fast fashion industry. Selling low-quality, easily ruined clothing for cheap means more garments end up in the landfill, while consumers constantly need to spend more money on more clothes. Pollution tied to clothing production and global shipping, therefore, continues. This is unlike the environmental benefits of the circular economy that thrifting contributes to.

As this shopper proves, there's always a surprise waiting for you at the thrift store. Other Redditors took to the comments to discuss their epic finds.

"I once found $30 in a purse and felt like a leprechaun," one wrote.

One commenter explained that they "once found two Visa gift cards valued at $100 each in the pocket of a coat" that they bought at the thrift.

