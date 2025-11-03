  • Home Home

Shopper thrilled after discovering valuable item buried in bin at thrift store: 'Great find'

"I love it."

by Geri Mileva
A Redditor shared their thrift store haul, which included a $10 Louis Vuitton watch found in a secondhand bin.

Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

A thrift shopper sparked buzz on r/ThriftStoreHauls after pulling a $10 Louis Vuitton women's watch from a secondhand bin — a reminder that hidden pockets and boxes can hold more than meets the eye.

The Redditor posted photos of an LV Tambour-style quartz watch — round, silver-toned, with the monogram at the back.

The watch looks sharp, even without a strap. Other Redditors reacted with excitement and curiosity over its authenticity.

A Redditor shared their thrift store haul, which included a $10 Louis Vuitton watch found in a secondhand bin.
Photo Credit: Reddit
A Redditor shared their thrift store haul, which included a $10 Louis Vuitton watch found in a secondhand bin.
Photo Credit: Reddit

Luxury items or rare finds, thrift shoppers love sharing their exciting discoveries online. One shopper found a global pyramid pendant with turquoise stones for only $20. After looking it up, they learned it could be worth over a thousand dollars.

Another shopper thrifted a gold bangle and a pair of earrings tucked inside a cosmetic bag at a flea market.

Patience plays a key role in thrift shopping. Experienced thrift shoppers check every pocket, drawer, box, and coat lining, since people often leave items behind. Inspecting bags or accessory bins can sometimes reveal unexpected finds.

FROM OUR PARTNER

Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently

Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems.

With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products.

One Redditor tracked down a Hollywood Regency tulip lamp they'd been searching for, priced at just $25. A homeowner paid under $7 for two pieces, a glass lamp and an uranian glass, both worth about $80.

Excitement aside, thrift shopping helps people set up their closets and home without spending too much. Most secondhand shoppers can save around $150 a month.

For first-time renters, students, or families trying to stretch a paycheck, those savings can go to other necessities.

Thrift shopping also means keeping good, usable items out of landfills. In fashion, that's a big deal as the industry creates roughly 2% to 8% of global carbon pollution, according to the United Nations Environment Programme. Every thrifted piece of clothing pushes back on fast fashion's throwaway habits.

What's your primary motivation in shopping at thrift stores?

Cheaper clothes 🤑

Trendier items 😎

Reduced environmental impact 🌎

I don't thrift 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Shopping at thrift and consignment stores also supports the local economy and community charities that rely on steady customers.

The LV find was a hit. One Redditor commented, "Excellent. Just needs a wrist band."

Another simply added, "Dope!"

And one wrote, "Fake or not, I love it. Great find."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

A cleaner, more affordable future might be just one heat pump away.
Home

New analysis reveals next-gen HVACs can save homeowners over $10,000 — here's how to buy one with government incentives

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x