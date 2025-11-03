Shopper thrilled after discovering valuable item buried in bin at thrift store: 'Great find'

A thrift shopper sparked buzz on r/ThriftStoreHauls after pulling a $10 Louis Vuitton women's watch from a secondhand bin — a reminder that hidden pockets and boxes can hold more than meets the eye.

The Redditor posted photos of an LV Tambour-style quartz watch — round, silver-toned, with the monogram at the back.

The watch looks sharp, even without a strap. Other Redditors reacted with excitement and curiosity over its authenticity.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Luxury items or rare finds, thrift shoppers love sharing their exciting discoveries online. One shopper found a global pyramid pendant with turquoise stones for only $20. After looking it up, they learned it could be worth over a thousand dollars.

Another shopper thrifted a gold bangle and a pair of earrings tucked inside a cosmetic bag at a flea market.

Patience plays a key role in thrift shopping. Experienced thrift shoppers check every pocket, drawer, box, and coat lining, since people often leave items behind. Inspecting bags or accessory bins can sometimes reveal unexpected finds.

One Redditor tracked down a Hollywood Regency tulip lamp they'd been searching for, priced at just $25. A homeowner paid under $7 for two pieces, a glass lamp and an uranian glass, both worth about $80.

Excitement aside, thrift shopping helps people set up their closets and home without spending too much. Most secondhand shoppers can save around $150 a month.

For first-time renters, students, or families trying to stretch a paycheck, those savings can go to other necessities.

Thrift shopping also means keeping good, usable items out of landfills. In fashion, that's a big deal as the industry creates roughly 2% to 8% of global carbon pollution, according to the United Nations Environment Programme. Every thrifted piece of clothing pushes back on fast fashion's throwaway habits.

Shopping at thrift and consignment stores also supports the local economy and community charities that rely on steady customers.

The LV find was a hit. One Redditor commented, "Excellent. Just needs a wrist band."

Another simply added, "Dope!"

And one wrote, "Fake or not, I love it. Great find."

