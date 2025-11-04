Renter shares photo of surprising thrift store find for new apartment: 'It fits so perfectly'

"You betcha I ripped that plastic right off!"

Moving into a new apartment can come with the challenge of furnishing it on a budget. One resourceful renter took thrifting to a whole new level, scoring a seven-foot couch for only $20. Their find proves patience and a keen eye can lead to stylish, affordable home solutions.

The Redditor posted in the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, showcasing a long, comfortable-looking couch.

"You betcha I ripped that plastic right off!" they exclaimed, referring to the plastic wrap the couch came in.

After a quick cleanup, they were satisfied. "I absolutely love it now that the plastic's off. It fits in so well with the rest of the furniture in the room."

The couch, priced at $25, became $20 thanks to $5 in coupons. They even managed to haul the seven-foot "beast" home in a Kia Soul, with part of it "hanging out the back of the car."

This daring move, for a 15-minute drive, takes the determination of a savvy thrifter. Alongside a table for $13, furnishing their first apartment was a budget-friendly adventure.

Beautiful finds for the cheapest prices are one of the many benefits of thrifting.

Consumers save money on everyday necessities while discovering high-quality, well-made furniture. The durable materials and craftsmanship of older furniture often surpass new pieces today.

Shopping at thrift stores can give your home unique furnishings at incredible discounts. Vintage items can sometimes retail for more than the thrift store price.

When you thrift, each sale is one less item contributing to landfill waste. This reduces the strain on our planet's resources. It also cuts down on the pollution of manufacturing new goods.

Thrifting is a powerful tool for reducing waste and embracing a circular economy. Buying secondhand is a rewarding, eco-friendly way to create your own designer home.

The Reddit community was in awe of the new renter's impressive bargain-hunting skills.

"It fits so perfectly," one user commented.

Another added, "Thrifting at its best. What a great deal!"

"Looks amazingly like the sofa my mom had from the late '50's," a Redditor reminisced.

