Shopper sparks outrage after sharing photo of baffling item for sale at thrift store: 'This is just pure greed'

Thrift shopping can be a great way to save some money and save perfectly good items from ending up in a landfill.

A recent Reddit post on the r/Thrifting subreddit sparked outrage in the comments when it showed an image of a potentially counterfeit designer bag marked at 1,200 Canadian dollars (around $856).

Photo Credit: Reddit

The white bag is covered in colorful patterns and LVs, and the front pocket seems to have a pink stain around its edges.

The original poster and many in the comments were angered by the price.

As one commenter said after noting that the bag was likely a fake, "There can't possibly be anyone buying this."

Apart from this bag's high price and some other outliers, thrifting is generally a great way to save money on everyday items and valuable goods.

From finding designer chairs and other high-quality furniture for a fraction of the price to lucky jewelry discoveries, part of the thrill of thrift shopping is never quite knowing what you'll get. And, according to a report by CouponFollow, thrift shoppers can save an average of $1,760 a year on various goods.

By shopping for items like clothing or furniture at thrift stores, shoppers keep thousands of goods out of landfills across the country. Millions of tons of textile waste get sent to landfills every year, and thrifting can help reduce these numbers.

More than that, fast fashion is a major contributor to the pollution that instigates global average temperature increases through manufacturing. Materials like polyester can also release microplastics as they break down, since fast fashion styles are often not made to last long.

Despite some instances of corporate greed, like the expensive bag shared on Reddit, thrifting remains an overall sustainable and rewarding practice.

As the post's top comment described, "This is just PURE greed."

Another commenter was shocked, writing, "What the????"

