Shopper shares photo of treasure trove found at local thrift shop: 'You hit the lottery'

In a subreddit that sewers like to call home, one member shared their thrift find with pride.

A photo reveals a bin full of crafting thread in a variety of colors.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Tried a new thrift store and finally found supplies!" the OP raved. "90% is still in its packaging."

The haul came to a whopping $20 after countless times of finding no luck at Goodwill or the Salvation Army. Turns out the volunteer-run, community charity thrift store was the way to go.

Thrifting is a great way to get what you're looking for without paying full price. One shopper found Rag & Bone jeans for less than $13. Another purchased an unused Dyson Airwrap for less than $100 when it normally retails for $600. Hunter rain boots were discovered for just over $10 — it really makes you wonder why you would ever pay full price for anything again.

On top of that, while you're looking for what you need, you might just come across rare and valuable items like this 14-karat gold vintage ring or a signed and framed Hamilton poster. There is a certain thrill element of never knowing what you're going to find while thrifting that appeals to many.

Shopping secondhand saves money, yes, but it also saves the planet by keeping things circular with a second life, which keeps them from the doomed fate of landfills, which are already overcrowded and causing massive problems for the environment.

Landfills, on average, are about 600 acres. With around 2,600 active landfills in the United States, according to the EPA, that's 1,560,000 acres of lost habitat — and that's not taking into consideration the 10,000 or so that have been shut down. In addition, landfills emit toxic planet-warming gases like carbon and methane. As per the EPA, landfills account for approximately 14.4% of total U.S. carbon pollution and rank third among human-caused, heat-trapping contributions.

The massive craft score was applauded.

"You hit the lottery!! Awesome haul," one Redditor swooned.

"I literally go to the craft section of every thrift store. There sometimes are hidden gems," one commented.

"Great find for you!" another exclaimed.

