Shopper bewildered by item inexplicably found in thrift store bin: 'I will never understand'

The subreddit r/ThriftStoreHauls is teeming with feel-good stories of people scoring big at secondhand shops. But some people's discoveries are on another level, like one lucky thrifter who found a coveted piece of hair styling equipment.

The shopper shared their shock at finding a seemingly unused Dyson Airwrap with all the accessories for just $99. Even better, they also had a 20% discount, making this finding an absolute bargain.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The shopper added that this was the best thrift find of their life so far. "I will never understand how rich someone has gotta be to DONATE this sorta thing." The much-desired piece retails for $600.

This is just one of many stories of people finding highly sought-after items at thrift stores for a fraction of the retail price. From everyday items such as kitchenware and appliances to more unique pieces of clothing and jewelry, you never know what you might find, which adds to the excitement.

Shopping at thrift stores is a great way to secure quality products at discounted prices. And the longer you're able to use the most durable items, the more money you're saving over time.

Buying secondhand is also beneficial to the planet as it extends the usefulness of items that might otherwise end up in the landfill. Reducing the amount we throw out is really important because much of what crowds landfills takes forever to break down and leaches toxins and chemicals into the soil and water. This can have long-lasting impacts on human health and hurt wildlife.

Several commenters couldn't believe this shopper's luck. "No way! Lucky!" wrote one.

"How does it feel to be God's favorite?" asked another.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.