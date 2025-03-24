Thrifty shopper bewildered after discovering designer label in pants bought at Goodwill: 'Great score!'

"This is one reason I thrift; great-quality clothes for a steal."

A thrifty shopper came across a pair of designer jeans in their local Goodwill, bringing them home for a fraction of their retail price.

The shopper shared in the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit the pair of Rag & Bone jeans they purchased for just $12.97.

"They fit perfectly, so I grabbed them. When I got home and looked them up, they are $450 regular price!!" the OP wrote in the caption, also noting that the deal was their "first big clothing find" while thrifting.

Fellow thrifters in the comments were happy for the shopper.

"Congrats!" responded one user. "I found a Rag & Bone wool coat at the bins a few trips ago! Probably paid $5."

"Great score!! This is one reason I thrift; great-quality clothes for a steal," another noted in the comments.

Thrifting is a great way to save money on clothes, especially designer brands, like the person who found a vintage Hermes scarf from the 1950s for a mere 50 cents. Others have found a Dior coat and a Coach purse, as well as expensive kitchenware, like Le Creuset Dutch ovens.

Purchasing perfectly good and usable items like these secondhand doesn't just save you money. It also helps preserve resources by lowering the demand for new products to be made. For example, one pair of jeans can use about 1,800 gallons of water in the manufacturing process, according to the University of Colorado Boulder.

Fast fashion is driving an increase in textile demands, further straining these resources and driving up landfill waste. As Earth.org reports, textiles alone make up 101 million tons of landfill waste annually. People are also throwing away clothes after seven to 10 wears, a decline of 35% in the past 15 years.

Help your wallet and the planet by making some of your purchases secondhand gems.

