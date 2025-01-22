Thrifter shocked to find signed poster at Goodwill at unimaginable price: 'Someone threw away their shot'

It's also easy to get lucky and find a diamond in the rough.

A Reddit user on r/ThriftStoreHauls has stumbled upon an authentic cast-signed Hamilton poster for an almost unreal price at their local Goodwill thrift store.

The poster, which is signed by actual cast members of the Broadway hit Hamilton, was on sale for less than $10 at the user's local thrift store.

Many fellow Reddit users were stunned by the price and even more by the apparent authenticity of the signatures, with some questioning it as fake or developed by AI and others wondering who gave such a valuable and rare item to a thrift store in the first place.

"How does that look written by ai? Looks normal to me?" one user asked, questioning the accusation.

"Someone threw away their shot," another affirmed.

"Whatever the previous owner was going through, I don't think that they gave a damn anymore or they moved on from it and had it on the deepest corner in the garage," another user asked, theorizing about the reason the poster was let go.

"Or someone died. Thrift stores can be pretty simple in that way. There's usually no big mystery as to why something valuable ends up there," another added.

"Kid prob went to college and their parents cleaned out their room," someone else suggested.

Indeed, thrift stores often sell rare or unwanted items at more affordable prices that would have otherwise gone straight to landfills. Those who replace going to a regular store with trips to a thrift store can often find secondhand gems for a third of the price (or less), saving over $100 a year.

It's also easy to get lucky and find a diamond in the rough of sorts when shopping at a thrift store, some even finding incredibly valuable or unique hauls for only a fraction of the price of other retailers.

Our guide on how to shop thrifty offers insight into the best ways to get started and where to look for the most authentic and worthwhile deals.

