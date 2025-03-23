  • Home Home

Shopper thrilled by luxury score after rediscovering thrift shopping: 'Cannot believe I found these'

by Michael Muir
As consumers feel the strain of higher prices, many are turning to thrifting to find premium goods at rock-bottom prices. For the savvy shopper, there are some real bargains to be had.

On r/ThriftStoreHauls, Redditors share their best thrifting finds, and one lucky poster hit the jackpot with a pair of luxury Hunter rain boots from Goodwill. 

"First time in Goodwill in ages. Cannot believe I found these in perfect condition and in my size," the post read. A handful of photos of the boots accompanied the text, including one of the OP's adorable cat looking slightly miffed next to the boots. A hunter next to a pair of Hunters. The price, $10.04, is a fraction of what they sell for new

Naturally, the post generated several supportive, and slightly envious, comments. 

One remarked: "I paid $140 for mine, new! … I've had them at least 10 years." 

"That is a steal!! I bought mine from the site, and they were 10 times that price," added another commenter

Thrifting is becoming increasingly popular in the United States. Between 2021 and 2022, used clothing sales increased in the United States by 40%, according to data cited by CapitalOne. A ThredUp study featured in the same article also projects Americans will spend over $73 billion on thrifting in 2028, while the global market is expected to reach $350 billion. Savvy thrifters save around $1,765 annually by shopping secondhand. This rising trend is good for shoppers' wallets and the environment.

By shopping secondhand, usable consumer goods are saved from clogging up landfills, where they would have a disproportionately negative impact on the environment by producing planet-heating pollution and leaching dangerous chemicals into soil and waterways. There are also negative social impacts on local communities, such as health risks and reduced property values. 

While thrifting can be an effective solution, it does require stores to price their products accordingly, which is not always the case. 

As one of the comments pointed out, "And how nice that they are $10, and not $100!!! Our local stores price anything that is a name brand very unfairly."

