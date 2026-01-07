Shopper stunned after making valuable discovery in thrift store grab bag: 'This was a score'

The great thing about thrift stores is that this sort of thing is not entirely uncommon.

This Reddit user's thrift store haul is a perfect example of why you should always check your grab bags for any overlooked trinkets when you're finished shopping.

"Found an overlooked sterling bowl in a grab bag!" the OP commented under the post in response to another user stunned by the lucky haul.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



The bowl was supposedly crafted by iconic American silversmith Paul Revere himself.

"Exemplar Paul Revere silver bowl, very nice if it's genuine!" one user commented.

"Right! This place has been getting pricier and better at finding overlooked things with value, so this was a score!" the OP responded to another comment under the post.

Most of the comments just said "What!?" in shock and amazement at the rare find.

The great thing about thrift stores is that this sort of thing is not entirely uncommon or a random stroke of luck.

One lucky shopper stumbled across a completely unused set of photographic equipment inside a box marked down from $100 to $17.

In general, thrift stores offer a significantly cheaper alternative to corporate retail chains by providing both essential and aesthetic items at bargain prices.

One shopper found a massive wooden dresser listed for a mere $10, which would sell for hundreds at other stores like Walmart.

Another found a KitchenAid stand mixer listed for only $5, when it usually runs for $90 or more.

By shopping at thrift stores, you not only have a higher chance of saving money but also support businesses that tend to reuse and repurpose items that would have otherwise been thrown away and ended up in landfills.

Thrift shoppers typically save upwards of $1,700 a year or more on everyday items when shopping secondhand.

