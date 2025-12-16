Shopper stunned after discovering highly sought-after items for major bargain at thrift store: 'Great find'

"How did you get them so cheap?"

You never know what you might find at a thrift store; it could be a grab bag of random kitschy items or the find of the century.

One Redditor stumbled upon a major find, which they shared in the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

In the photos they posted, there are four Cesca chairs, a design featuring a steel frame and a rattan back and seat created in 1928. Online, the chairs retail anywhere from $350 to $1,000 apiece.

However, as the poster stated about their acquisition: "Authentic Cesca Chairs for $15 a pop."

Considering these chairs were sold at significantly less than the retail price, the amount of money the original poster saved on them is astounding. Saving money is just one of the many benefits of thrifting, though, and shoppers can save not only on well-made furniture like these chairs but also on everyday items.

Because these chairs are made with the quality craftsmanship and high-quality materials more often found in past furniture manufacturing but less common in modern manufacturing, they will hold up longer, and the original poster won't need to replace them, saving even more.





In fact, this Redditor could even make money if they decided to resell these chairs, since they retail for far more than the original poster paid at the thrift shop.

Even better, they are extending the life of these chairs and keeping them out of a landfill, thereby reducing the amount of heat-trapping gases in the atmosphere and cooling our planet a bit more.

While discovering cool vintage furniture at a thrift store might be less of an everyday occurrence, it does happen, so you might just get lucky. Even if you don't find uber-cheap furniture, you might just locate that appliance you've been wanting or a designer handbag for pennies on the dollar.

Other Reddit users were enthralled by the find — and possibly a little jealous.

"How did you get them so cheap?" one Redditor asked.

Another person exclaimed: "And theyre in such good shape too! Great find!"

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.