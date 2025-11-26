Shopper stunned after buying mysterious $17 box labeled 'do not open' from local thrift store: 'Hope it wasn't cursed'

The perks of shopping secondhand are endless, but one shopper's find came with some amazing benefits and even lore.

The lucky person posted in r/ThriftStoreHauls about the odd circumstances of their purchase.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I found a closed case at a local thrift shop. It was taped shut, and marked 'Do not open,'" the user explained.

With such ominous markings, the price of the box had been reduced from $100 to $17. "I am not a rule follower," the user added, now with the opened box in their possession.

Inside, they discovered tons of never-before-used photography equipment, including nice lights, umbrellas, and cords.

Similar products from the brand that made these items can be found on eBay. Individual lights start at $150.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

Thrift shopping is now nearly synonymous with unique or vintage clothing finds. But the more peculiar and unpredictable aspect of thrifting should not be overlooked.

Other shoppers have found their own oddities in thrift stores. Many of them end up retailing for tons of cash.

One thrifter similarly noticed an unsuspecting item at a secondhand store: a wooden box priced at just $4. Inside, they found vintage silverware worth $700 online. Someone else found a bag at the thrift for just $5, and a pair of headphones worth hundreds was inside.

On top of the cool, expensive items you could score by shopping at thrift stores, you'll also be helping the planet. As thrifting items give them new life, your thrift hauls (or donations) can keep perfectly good stuff out of the landfill.

Commenters on the Reddit post shared their enthusiasm for the photography thrift win.

"That's quite a haul. Congrats on your good luck!" one user said.

Others remarked about the strange nature of the box's label, with someone adding, "Well, I just hope it wasn't cursed or anything."

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.