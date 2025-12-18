Shopper thrilled after finding high-end item for cheap at thrift store: 'That's a steal'

KitchenAid is one of the most beloved kitchenware brands in the United States and has been a part of American homes since about 1919. Over the years, it has been used by everyone from parents cooking for their families to professional chefs competing on reality shows.

The brand's most beloved product is almost undoubtedly the stand mixer, which is often found on wedding registries, given its price point starting at around $350. Its accessories can cost a pretty penny too.

But one lucky thrifter recently stumbled upon an attachment at 95% off retail, sharing the news in the Thrift Store Hauls subreddit.

"$90 KitchenAid attachment for $4.50," the original poster titled a photo of the spiralizer attachment, likely new in its box. The component can retail for about $129, but it usually hovers around $90 on KitchenAid's website.

Thrifting can be a great way to shop for high-end, sought-after pieces without breaking the bank. While popular cookware brands like Le Creuset, KitchenAid, Lenox, and All-Clad may be more rare to find, the fact that this thrifter found a piece for less than a flavored latte shows it's possible.

Shopping secondhand can also benefit the environment by reducing demand for new retail manufacturing, preventing items from going to the landfill prematurely, and moving our society closer to a circular economy.





According to the Environmental Protection Agency, 2018 data show that 75.9% of the 2.2 million tons of small-appliance waste generated were later landfilled, while only 18.5% were "combusted for energy recovery." Meanwhile, anytime we can thrift an appliance instead of buying new, it could mean one less item leaking plastics and toxins into the soil and waterways.

Selling thrifted items at local secondhand stores can also be a solid side hustle, offering sellers the chance to make good money while keeping prices below retail for fellow shoppers. Even if the OP in this case resold the KitchenAid find for a low price — say, $50 — they could still earn a double-digit profit.

Other Redditors were jealous of the OP's big discount.

"I've been looking for one of these for a couple of years now for anything less than retail, that's a steal. Great find," wrote one.

"I found the same one at a thrift!" another shared. "I paid twice that! I'm always on the lookout for accessories for my mixer! Found the pasta set too!"

