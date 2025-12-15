Shopper calls out thrift store after spotting shocking Christmas item for sale: 'Sick and tired'

This thrift-store tree had a terrible price tag.

People go to thrift stores to find good deals on clothing, furniture, appliances, and more, but some items are priced outrageously. This thrift shopper couldn't believe their eyes when they saw the price of this artificial Christmas tree.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Artificial Christmas Tree [for] $175," they wrote. "Like WTF…"

$175 for a plain artificial Christmas tree — a used one at that — is appalling. Most artificial trees retail for around $100 brand-new.

Thrift stores are usually a great place to find deals and discounts on unique items, but many shoppers are noticing an alarming trend: increasing prices.

One shopper was shocked to see an old 24" CRT television for nearly $400. Another was disappointed to discover a dirty stand mixer for $200.





These prices, known as "thrift grifts," are especially frustrating considering thrift stores receive these items for free. With thrifting becoming more common, stores are exploiting the trend to maximize profit, and it strays from the intention of thrifting.

Despite the occasional thrift grift, thrifting is still a good way to save money. Thrift shoppers save an average of $1,700 a year by shopping secondhand, according to CouponFollow.

Not only can you save hundreds or thousands of dollars by shopping at thrift stores, but you can help the environment, too.

Each year, millions of gently used items in perfect condition are thrown out. In landfills, these items will sit for hundreds or thousands of years, depending on the material, and plastic can sit forever.

By donating your old stuff and shopping secondhand, you extend the lifespan of your stuff and reduce the amount of trash in landfills.

Commenters were similarly disappointed with the store's price for the tree.

"So sick and tired of these thrift stores," one user said.

Another commenter asked: "Does it decorate itself or something?"

"Honestly if you want a tree for free, next-door has someone posting in my area giving away their trees almost everyday," a third Redditor recommended.

