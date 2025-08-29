Woman floored after inspecting items purchased from Goodwill: 'Literal treasure'

"This is a once in a lifetime score!"

A mom's $5 thrift find at Goodwill turned out to be worth way more than its bargain price tag.

"Mom bought random asian cutlery for $5," a Reddit user shared on a r/Goodwill_Finds thread. "Ends up being 480g of pure 99.9% Silver — Literal treasure found!"

Photo Credit: Reddit

The lucky thrifter went into Goodwill to look for English bone china when she came across the set, the original poster explained. The tag had said it was genuine silverware, but they brought the set to a local goldsmith to confirm the assertion.

"[He] tested it … fully authentic," they shared. "He offered cash on [the] spot but advised not to melt it down as it is rare, beautiful, and most likely a collectible, as it was made almost 20 years ago."

Once confirmed, the duo did some research to see what the set would typically cost and found identical silverware going for over $3,000.

Thrifting is a cheap and convenient way to find unique pieces, from shoes to furniture. While not every thrift store hunt will include rare, vintage, or expensive pieces, each visit will have a fresh selection to find something new — or new-to-you, at least.

Shopping secondhand has become increasingly popular not only for the variety of unique finds but also as an approach to consumption that's better for the environment.

According to Earth.Org, 92 million tonnes (over 101 million tons) of clothing ends up in landfills each year, and the Environmental Protection Agency notes that 57.1 million tons of durable goods, such as homeware, contribute to the pile. Thrifting takes some items out of the equation, giving them new life with a new owner.

Commenters were thrilled with the discovery of this mom's genuine silverware.

"This is a once in a lifetime score! Good work," one commenter said.

"It's so beautiful! I'm not sure I could sell it if I found it," another noted.

The original poster quelled any concerns about selling the set.

"She kept it! Into her china cabinet," they said.

