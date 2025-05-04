Shopper sparks envy after scoring unbelievable find for $15 at thrift store: 'I'm in love and crazy jealous'

"I might not ever top this one."

Reddit community r/ThriftStoreHauls has proved how common it is to run into an unbelievable find at thrift stores nationwide. One user recently documented their stunning pickup of an extremely rare and notoriously expensive vintage piece right at their local Goodwill.

"I might not ever top this one," the OP wrote. They found a 1930s Japanese Art Deco embroidered silk kimono that sells for $700 on traditional resale sites. This lucky thrifter walked away with it for just $15.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"The embroidery is all done by hand and it's incredible," they explained.

Thrifting has become the route for fashion enthusiasts to take when looking to land one-of-a-kind items that are also affordable. Some shoppers have found entire collections of designer clothes at bargain prices, while others have uncovered clothes usually priced in the thousands for less than a third of that. Thrifting has become such an ideal form of shopping because it speaks to shoppers' individual style, and it's dirt cheap. Micro-trends that influence shoppers to buy fleetingly popular pieces encourage an overindulgence in shoddily made clothes from fast fashion. However, thrifting allows shoppers to find distinctive items that are made to last and mitigates consumers' reliance on fast fashion.

The University of Colorado Boulder wrote, "With Americans throwing away over 13 million tons of clothing each year, fast fashion and overconsumption lead to excess waste in landfills, carbon emissions from textile manufacturing and depletion of resources. Thrifting promotes sustainability by diverting clothing from landfills for reuse."

Even if one can't find the time to hit the thrift stores, there are still other solutions: Donate your clothes, or shop online at thrift stores.

Redditors were encouraged to try thrifting out for themselves after seeing such a steal.

"That's amazing!" wrote one commenter. "I'm in love and crazy jealous."

"As the kids say, the scream I just scrumpt!" said another. "Incredible."

