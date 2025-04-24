Shopper sparks envy after finding 'unreal' bargain for unbelievably low price: 'You win at thrifting'

The pros of thrifting usually outweigh the cons, especially when it comes to finding nearly unbelievable deals on items that would typically cost a fortune.

That's exactly what one Reddit user discovered when they found an authentic Canada Goose parka for only $14.25, when such items typically sell for $1,400 or more.

"Unreal," said one commenter.

Finding great deals like this is just one of the benefits of shopping at a thrift store. Thrifting can provide hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars in savings on items that would make you and your bank account cry if you bought them online.

One shopper, for instance, scored a high-end chair that usually sells at $1,587 online for only $49. Another scored a treasure trove of sewing supplies at only a fraction of what they would pay at a palace like Walmart, all while supporting their local charity. A third found a vase from Portugal that can reach over $100 for only $3.99.

Replacing even half of your purchases with items from thrift stores can save you hundreds of dollars per year and also help the environment.

Thrift stores often sell items that would otherwise be sent to the trash and eventually end up in a polluting landfill. While there, they likely won't break down naturally for years — if ever — and will take up space while contributing to the production of methane, a potent planet-warming gas.

Supporting local thrift stores is an environmentally friendly and affordable way to support your local community.

Other Redditors were envious of the original poster's huge score.

"I'm sooooo jealous," one user wrote on the post.

"You win at thrifting," wrote another.

"I lived in Sweden for a little bit, and the thrift stores there were absolute heaven for outdoor brands," a third observed, suggesting this kind of find isn't just limited to the United States.

