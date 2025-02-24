Lucky shopper uncovers rare find at thrift store: 'Never do I find vintage clothes around me'

"No shade, it is what it is."

You never know what you will find when you choose thrifting over boutique shopping. Inventory can range from donated items from the past year to decades-old housewares and outerwear.

One lucky shopper found a like-new designer jacket at their local thrift store and shared it on the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit.

"NEVER do I find vintage clothes around me. There are a few serious collectors and resellers that hit my stores pretty hard. No shade, it is what it is. But to find a vintage Nike jacket in a size and style I'd wear was a nice surprise," the original poster said.

"What a beautiful shade of green!" one user replied.

"Nice find! What year is it from?" another user asked. The OP replied, "I'm not 100% sure, but I think it's late 90s. I'm far from an expert on vintage clothes, but that seems about right based on the label and style."

Thrifting a designer item not only helps out your budget, but it also makes a big difference for the environment. To produce one new cotton shirt takes 3,000 liters of water. To produce clothing that requires more synthetic material and weatherproofing, it adds microplastics to our marine ecosystems.

The average American discards 82 pounds of clothing every year, thanks to the impact of the fast fashion industry. If Americans adopted a lifestyle that encourages them to hold on to items for longer than a season, we could reduce the 11 million tons of clothes that are discarded every year.

Thrifting has rewarded other Redditors with items like a vintage KitchenAid for $40, an Estée Lauder gift set for $20, a vintage Coach bag for $15, and so much more. Not only do you help keep these items out of the landfill, but you can land quality chic goods just like these thrifting enthusiasts did.

If you want to learn more about how to thrift, check out The Cool Down's guide.

