Shopper shares unbelievable finds discovered buried in thrift store racks: 'The thrift gods really blessed me'

"Some really killer pieces in there."

A huge thrift haul posted by a shopper to r/ThriftStoreHauls has become the envy of many bargain hunters after they found multiple items worth hundreds of dollars at a secluded thrift store in the Mojave Desert.

"The thrift gods really blessed me with this thrift haul on my trip through the desert!" the OP wrote along with multiple photos of their lucky finds.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Among the items, the OP found a pair of like-new Guess pumps, a high-quality leather jacket and bag, a Metallica sweatshirt, knee-high black pumps, and some Dickies shorts.

"Some really killer pieces in there," wrote one user. "Certified haul!"

Thrifting has become an increasingly popular way to find rare and beautiful pieces of clothing for a third of the cost. Its rise has even put traditional retail brands on notice, as finding high-quality, gently used clothes for significantly cheaper is more tempting than purchasing new items at full price.

According to Bloomberg, ThredUp Inc. estimated that shoppers spent $227 billion on secondhand apparel in 2024, which is a whopping 10% of all global spending on clothes. The outlet reported that this trend is set to accelerate "particularly in the U.S. where President Donald Trump's tariffs are likely to increase the price of new clothes and globally thanks to a changing attitudes and artificial intelligence-aided shopping."

With prices expected to increase across the country, secondhand shopping can serve as an oasis for affordable, unique, and high-quality clothes. A shift toward thrift stores is also bound to further mobilize sustainability in the clothing industry.

While fast fashion contributes substantially to planet-overheating pollution and environmental contamination, thrifting can limit the need for manufacturing and resource consumption, as well as keep items out of landfills, where they produce methane as they break down. It also encourages the growth of the circular economy.

After seeing the OP's haul, shoppers were ready to take a trip to the thrift stores.

"You ready for Vegas baby!" one commenter wrote in awe of the haul.

"Screw the bars and strip. I'm going straight to the thrifts," the OP replied.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.