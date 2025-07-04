Shopper can't believe their luck after discovering valuable item in thrift store mystery jar: 'What a find'

Mystery thrifting is like a box of chocolates; you never know what you're going to get. A shopper was shocked to find a valuable ring in a jar full of mystery jewelry that was just $6.99. They shared photos on the r/jewelry subreddit and gushed over the find.

"When I saw this jar full of accessories and jewelries and notice this ring in the bottom and I can tell that it has some engraving I knew that it's worth to buy for $6.99," they detailed in the post.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The original poster tested the ring to determine its gold purity. They found that it passed the 14-karat test and said they believe the stones are real diamonds and rubies. This is a clutch find for the thrifter, whose birthstone is ruby.

"What a find!" they added.

The OP's experience showcases a well-known thrill among secondhand shoppers: the chance of stumbling upon hidden gems, literally and figuratively. From landing designer shoes to discovering a wad of cash inside a vintage purse, thrift store hauls can really pay off.

Beyond hitting the occasional jackpot, thrifting offers everyday rewards. Buying secondhand is one of the easiest ways to cut costs on clothing, home goods, and even gifts. According to a report from CouponFollow, thrifting saves the average shopper nearly $150 per month compared with buying new. Online consignment and thrift store ThredUp estimates that the clothing resale market is expected to reach $367 billion by 2029.

Going thrift shopping is also a great way to help the environment. Thrifting gives perfectly good clothing, jewelry, and household items a second life, keeping them in use and out of landfills. Instead of being tossed aside, these pieces find new homes, reducing unnecessary waste and extending the lifespan of quality goods. Americans alone throw away an average of 13 million tons of clothing each year.

Whether you're in it for the savings, sustainability, or sheer thrill of discovery, thrifting proves one person's donation can truly be another's treasure. You never know what you'll find until you take a chance on that mystery jar.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.