Shopper stunned after making valuable discovery in bag of buttons purchased from thrift store: 'What a lucky find'

It never hurts to take a closer look when thrifting. One Redditor uncovered the jackpot in an unlikely spot — the bottom of a bag of buttons.

For just $1.95, this Redditor found a garnet solitaire ring that is set in a ring of pure gold.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The garnet is slightly scratched, but a jeweler could polish it for a low price, restoring the ring to its former brilliance. This brilliant find might be someone's family heirloom or maybe an accidental donation, but either way, it probably carries a special story.

Thrifting is not only a great way to find everyday household basics, shop for a new outfit, or swap out some furniture pieces — you can also find hidden gems. In the case of this Redditor, a literal jewel was hidden in with everyday knickknacks.

Whether it's by careless mistake or lack of awareness, precious and valuable items end up in thrift stores all the time, such as art pieces of varying rarity, vintage goods that would fetch hundreds elsewhere, or jewelry with hidden messages.

Not to mention, thrifting keeps items out of landfills. Just in textiles alone, an estimated 92 million tons of clothes are wasted every year. Thrifting essentially saves an item from a landfill twice — once as the items are donated rather than thrown away, and second, as they are reused by the customer and given a new life.

The r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit was pleased with this great find.

"What a lucky find for you!" one comment read.

"Looks like a lovely garnet & quite a find," said another.

"That's a good price for the buttons, let alone the ring! Congrats," said one comment.

