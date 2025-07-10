Shopper stunned by what they discovered in pockets of jacket purchased at thrift shop: 'Score'

Thrift shops don't just save you money. Sometimes, they hand you cash.

One Reddit user shared a recent find on r/ThriftStoreHauls after they picked up a used Patagonia jacket. Inside a pocket? A folded stack of bills: one $20, one $5, and four $1s.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"First time finding money in a pocket," they wrote alongside a photo of the jacket and the cash.

They added a second caption: "Patagonia plus cash." A clean win, no brag. Just a heads-up to other thrifters: Check your pockets.

The post gathered attention from others in the community. And it's not the first time someone's scored big while secondhand shopping.

Stories like this pop up more than you'd think. In one case, a shopper bought a coat for just $4 and later found a hidden pocket holding $400. Another person snagged a ring for $15 that turned out to be worth several hundred dollars.

Thrifting, at its core, is a smart way to stretch your money. You're getting the same quality — sometimes better — without paying sticker prices. And you're not just limited to clothes. Think cookware, shoes, home goods, and even tools.

Every time someone chooses used instead of new, they also keep perfectly usable stuff out of landfills. That small decision? It chips away at the waste created by fast fashion and overproduction.

If you're new to secondhand shopping, there are helpful tips out there to make the most of every visit. And if you've ever wondered whether it's worth digging through a rack or flipping open that old purse, this post is your answer. (Don't skip the pockets.)

Redditors were generous, handing out virtual high-fives.

One said: "Score!!! Several years ago, my dad found a Patagonia jacket floating in the middle of a lake. It had $200 cash in one of the pockets. He took his buddies out for a nice lunch, and I got the jacket lol."

Another explained: "People do it on purpose. They go to thrift stores and leave money in clothes to help people out. Lucky you."

