Shopper makes surprising discovery inside backpack at local thrift store: 'It finally happened'

One thrift-store shopper was excited to find a cash bonus in a bag they purchased, and they took to the subreddit r/ThriftStoreHauls to show off their find.

In the world of thrifting, one thing is consistently true: shoppers save money. Some lucky people, though, make money, too, and not just from reselling. Donors sometimes leave hidden treasures in the pockets or compartments of their items.

While some have found real pearls in a purse and a pure gold ring in a bag of buttons, this thrifter found a $5 bill, but they were excited all the same.

Tucked into a thrift store Dakine backpack was nicely folded cash.

"It finally happened," the poster said. "It may not have been a winning lotto ticket, but I'll take it."

Not only did the thrifter get some extra cash, but they scored a nice backpack at a reduced price. Thrifting half of your purchases instead of buying new can save you almost $100 per year. Strictly purchasing secondhand items could save you an average of $1,760 annually, according to Capital One Shopping.

Not only is thrifting financially responsible, but it is environmentally sustainable, as well. Thrifting reduces the need for production and its associated pollution and resource usage, according to Goodwill.

Thrift store shopping also keeps items out of landfills. According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, garbage in landfills produces polluting gases when items decompose. Things that do not decompose sit stagnant for years, overcrowding the already full landfills.

For these reasons, secondhand shopping benefits all.

Because thrift store items are pre-owned, some are bound to have forgotten surprises tucked inside. Some other Reddit users had similar experiences.

"I found $1,000 in a suit once," one thrift store worker commented.

Another gave advice: "Also, always check behind framed pictures and photos. Sometimes people put money or valuable papers there."

