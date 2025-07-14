  • Home Home

Shopper makes surprising discovery inside backpack at local thrift store: 'It finally happened'

"It may not have been a winning lotto ticket, but I'll take it."

by Claire Huber
"It may not have been a winning lotto ticket, but I'll take it."

Photo Credit: Reddit

One thrift-store shopper was excited to find a cash bonus in a bag they purchased, and they took to the subreddit r/ThriftStoreHauls to show off their find.

In the world of thrifting, one thing is consistently true: shoppers save money. Some lucky people, though, make money, too, and not just from reselling. Donors sometimes leave hidden treasures in the pockets or compartments of their items. 

While some have found real pearls in a purse and a pure gold ring in a bag of buttons, this thrifter found a $5 bill, but they were excited all the same.

"It may not have been a winning lotto ticket, but I'll take it."
Photo Credit: Reddit

Tucked into a thrift store Dakine backpack was nicely folded cash.

"It finally happened," the poster said. "It may not have been a winning lotto ticket, but I'll take it."

Not only did the thrifter get some extra cash, but they scored a nice backpack at a reduced price. Thrifting half of your purchases instead of buying new can save you almost $100 per year. Strictly purchasing secondhand items could save you an average of $1,760 annually, according to Capital One Shopping.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Not only is thrifting financially responsible, but it is environmentally sustainable, as well. Thrifting reduces the need for production and its associated pollution and resource usage, according to Goodwill.

Thrift store shopping also keeps items out of landfills. According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, garbage in landfills produces polluting gases when items decompose. Things that do not decompose sit stagnant for years, overcrowding the already full landfills.

For these reasons, secondhand shopping benefits all.

Because thrift store items are pre-owned, some are bound to have forgotten surprises tucked inside. Some other Reddit users had similar experiences. 

What's your primary motivation in shopping at thrift stores?

Cheaper clothes 🤑

Trendier items 😎

Reduced environmental impact 🌎

I don't thrift 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"I found $1,000 in a suit once," one thrift store worker commented

Another gave advice: "Also, always check behind framed pictures and photos. Sometimes people put money or valuable papers there."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x