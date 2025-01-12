Dumpster diver scores full set of items in great condition: 'I flipped them for a good price'

It's happening more than you might think.

Dumpster diving might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you're thinking about saving money or being eco-friendly, but for some, it's a legit way to score usable items for free.

One Reddit user posted their last find in the r/DumpsterDiving subreddit: a patio set in perfect condition, needing only some new cushions. No rust, no damage — just like new. It's a reminder that "one man's trash is another man's treasure," and it's happening more than you might think.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The main benefit of dumpster diving is the potential for significant cost savings. Depending on where you dive and what you find, you can recover everything from furniture and electronics to clothes and home goods, often without spending a cent (as long as you don't need to make repairs).

One commenter mentioned, "Big Lots, Menards, or Walmart sells replacement cushions," offering advice on how to quickly restore a patio set.

From an environmental perspective, dumpster diving contributes to reducing landfill waste. The Environmental Protection Agency estimates that 75% of what Americans throw away could be recycled or reused, making it clear that salvaging discarded goods is an effective way to minimize waste. By taking usable items from dumpsters, divers can keep them out of landfills, cutting down on the need for new production and conserving resources in the process.

However, before you dive in, it's important to consider a few things. Although dumpster diving is legal in all 50 states, you'll need to check your local ordinances, as strict trespassing laws may apply.

In the Reddit post, users were quick to share tips and reactions.

One commenter shared, "I found a couple of sets in the past that were still in good shape. I flipped them for a good price." These finds can be used by the person who retrieves them or sold for profit, reducing waste while making money in the process.

Another commenter reminisced, "This reminds me of all the outdoor furniture my dad would get from the dump until they stopped letting you in the furniture bin."

While dumpster diving may not be for everyone, it can offer a sustainable way to save money and reduce waste. For those willing to get their hands dirty, it's like treasure hunting — except the treasure is keeping perfectly good items out of the landfill.

