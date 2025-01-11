Shopper stunned after testing hefty $20 ring purchased at antique shop: 'I can guarantee it's real'

In general, it's probably safe to assume that a diamond-studded ring in a thrift store is likely fake. But for one lucky shopper, a jeweler's test revealed that they had, quite literally, struck gold.

They shared a photo of the impressively large antique ring on the Reddit forum r/ThriftStoreHauls. The ring is covered in what appears to be diamonds and a large, pearl-like stone.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Picked up an 18k gold ring at an antique shop today," they boasted. "Paid 20 bucks, it weighs 25.7 grams. The mark is worn off, but I tested it and I can guarantee it's real."

Commenters chimed in with enthusiasm.









"That is stunning," one person said.

"The stuff that (thrifting) dreams are made of!" another enthused. "Congrats and enjoy!!"

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

While finding verified gold and gems might be rare, there's always the possibility of making an unexpectedly big score when shopping at thrift stores. Indeed, this is one of the reasons that so many people are drawn to the pursuit.

"I'm jealous and I believe this because I've found lots of gold for good prices," another commenter shared.

And the super-valuable finds aren't limited to jewelry. Other secondhand shoppers have boasted about finding everything from art to designer clothing, high-end furniture, cult-classic kitchen appliances, and more.

🗣️ What's your primary motivation in shopping at thrift stores?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

But for most thrift-shopping enthusiasts, the real value of buying secondhand is the price savings for everyday items. Considering that clothes, shoes, home goods, sporting equipment, and more can be found at heavily discounted prices, it's easy to see how the savings accumulate.

Not only is buying used friendlier on the wallet — it's friendlier on the planet, too. For example, manufacturing new clothes uses a tremendous amount of energy and resources, generating roughly 20% of industrial wastewater and 35% of microplastics around the globe, according to Princeton University. On the other hand, buying clothes that already exist generates no new planet-warming pollution at all.

Even if you don't have a thrift store nearby, there are plenty of online options, from secondhand resale platforms like ThredUp and Depop to community-based marketplaces like Facebook and Nextdoor.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.