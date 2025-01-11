  • Home Home

Shopper stunned after testing hefty $20 ring purchased at antique shop: 'I can guarantee it's real'

"The stuff that (thrifting) dreams are made of!"

by Jenny Allison
"The stuff that (thrifting) dreams are made of!"

Photo Credit: Reddit

In general, it's probably safe to assume that a diamond-studded ring in a thrift store is likely fake. But for one lucky shopper, a jeweler's test revealed that they had, quite literally, struck gold.

They shared a photo of the impressively large antique ring on the Reddit forum r/ThriftStoreHauls. The ring is covered in what appears to be diamonds and a large, pearl-like stone.

"The stuff that (thrifting) dreams are made of!"
Photo Credit: Reddit
"The stuff that (thrifting) dreams are made of!"
Photo Credit: Reddit

"Picked up an 18k gold ring at an antique shop today," they boasted. "Paid 20 bucks, it weighs 25.7 grams. The mark is worn off, but I tested it and I can guarantee it's real."

Commenters chimed in with enthusiasm.




"That is stunning," one person said.

"The stuff that (thrifting) dreams are made of!" another enthused. "Congrats and enjoy!!" 

Watch now: This company helps you earn rewards through your unwanted clothing

While finding verified gold and gems might be rare, there's always the possibility of making an unexpectedly big score when shopping at thrift stores. Indeed, this is one of the reasons that so many people are drawn to the pursuit.

"I'm jealous and I believe this because I've found lots of gold for good prices," another commenter shared.

And the super-valuable finds aren't limited to jewelry. Other secondhand shoppers have boasted about finding everything from art to designer clothing, high-end furniture, cult-classic kitchen appliances, and more.

🗣️ What's your primary motivation in shopping at thrift stores?

🔘 Cheaper clothes 🤑

🔘 Trendier items 😎

🔘 Reduced environmental impact 🌎

🔘 I don't thrift 🚫

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

But for most thrift-shopping enthusiasts, the real value of buying secondhand is the price savings for everyday items. Considering that clothes, shoes, home goods, sporting equipment, and more can be found at heavily discounted prices, it's easy to see how the savings accumulate.

Not only is buying used friendlier on the wallet — it's friendlier on the planet, too. For example, manufacturing new clothes uses a tremendous amount of energy and resources, generating roughly 20% of industrial wastewater and 35% of microplastics around the globe, according to Princeton University. On the other hand, buying clothes that already exist generates no new planet-warming pollution at all.

Even if you don't have a thrift store nearby, there are plenty of online options, from secondhand resale platforms like ThredUp and Depop to community-based marketplaces like Facebook and Nextdoor.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x