Delighted shopper sparks envy after sharing photo of unbelievable furniture find on Facebook Marketplace: 'This is a beauty'

There's been another thrift store score.

This Redditor shared a photo to r/ThriftStoreHauls after they found a stunning bed frame on Facebook Marketplace.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Facebook marketplace score, $200USD," the user wrote. "The guy was the original owner, he bought it in 1992 and hasn't used it in years so it's been sitting in his garage."

The picture shows a large wooden bed frame with an attached headboard and "floating" nightstands. While the user isn't certain of the brand, a similar bed frame sells for nearly $6,000. Several commenters mentioned seeing this same frame at stores for hundreds of dollars more than what the original poster paid.



Facebook Marketplace can be a great place to shop secondhand. This shopper found vintage Herman Miller chairs for just $75 — they can cost hundreds or thousands of dollars.

Shopping secondhand is great for you and your wallet. Not only is there joy in shopping, but thrift shoppers save around $150 a month by shopping secondhand. It's good for the environment, too.

Thrift shopping helps reduce waste. Rather than tossing your used items, such as clothes, appliances, and furniture, donating them prevents them from entering landfills. You'll also let another person find joy in a pretty pearl necklace or copper cookware.

Commenters were shocked at the fantastic find.

"I've seen similar bed frames go for ~$2,000 in a vintage furniture store near me," one user commented. "What a score!"

Another user provided insight into how great a find this was. "I built a custom floating nightstand platform bed eight years ago and sold it for $2.5k. This is a beauty!"

