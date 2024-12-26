Shopper stunned after noticing inscription on back of china purchased at Goodwill: 'It's genuine'

"That's the most beautiful thing I've ever seen."

A recent Reddit post has gone viral on r/ThriftStoreHauls after a shopper shared an incredible discovery from the Goodwill outlet bins — a vintage Gucci dish adorned with delicate floral patterns, discovered for just $1.25.

"Looks pretty genuine, and even if not, it's quite lovely nonetheless and will be a perfect gift for mom to keep rings and such in come Xmas!" said the original poster.

One commenter said, "It's genuine!" — a sentiment that captures the thrill of thrift shopping.

Thrifting provides a chance to uncover unique finds, from designer to one-of-a-kind pieces for less money, all while supporting a more sustainable way of shopping.









According to TCD's guide to thrifting, buying preloved items helps keep goods out of landfills, reducing the environmental impact of waste while simultaneously conserving the resources that would otherwise go into producing new items.

It's estimated that extending the life of clothing by just nine months can reduce its carbon, waste, and water footprints.

The Reddit user also shared their intention to gift the Gucci plate during the holiday season, highlighting how thrifting can be an eco-friendly way to give unique, luxury presents without the cost associated with new, mass-produced goods.

This trend aligns with the growing popularity of secondhand shopping in the U.S., where the secondhand apparel market was valued at $43 billion in 2023, according to a recent ThredUp report, with a projected growth of $70 billion by 2027.

Many Redditors echoed the original poster's excitement over the thrift discovery.

"$400 plate!?" said one commenter, highlighting how much of a steal the $1.25 find was.

"That's the most beautiful thing I've ever seen," said another. "Such a beautiful dish! What a great find," another wrote.

