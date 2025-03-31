Proud homeowner reveals surprising way of life in 160-square-foot forest cabin: 'This would fix me'

The growing popularity of tiny homes is prompting many to rethink how much space they truly need.

Tucked away in the snowy woods, a tiny home shone its lights cheerfully in photos on the subreddit r/TinyHouses.

"Cozy 15m² Cabin Facing Its First Winter," the owner shared proudly. In their photos, the warm-hued wood interiors shine brightly, and the snow-covered trees are visible out the window.

"Ridiculously cute," one person said. Another called the home "stunningly beautiful."

The cabin, at approximately 160 square feet, covers less than 7% of the footprint of the average newly built American home, per Bankrate. Nevertheless, it boasts a kitchenette, bed, desk, and loft, all visible in the Reddit photos.

The emerging popularity of tiny homes — and the appealing design of spaces like this one — has led many people to re-evaluate how much space they really need to feel comfortable and happy.

"What a nice home," one person wrote. "I could live there happily."

Another joked, "This would fix me."

Part of the appeal behind tiny home living, like van living, is letting go of material items and clutter. As Psychology Today explains, several studies have linked a cluttered or disorganized environment to conditions including anxiety and depression.

Similarly, it's well-documented that decluttering offers several benefits for mental health and stress reduction. And when somebody moves into a smaller space, they almost always end up donating knickknacks, clothes, and furniture items — essentially adopting a more minimalist lifestyle.

Many people, even those who never envisioned themselves as minimalists, have taken to places like Reddit to express the unexpected delight and sense of freedom they found through these lifestyle changes.

Another guaranteed way to lower stress is to lower bills and expenses — and tiny homes win in this category, too. With a smaller footprint, living spaces like a tiny home or a van simply use less energy, and therefore, their bills are significantly lower.

People who live in smaller spaces also have the additional satisfaction of lowering their own pollutive footprint. Both the construction and the operation of the built environment — i.e., homes and buildings — contribute enormously to the generation of planet-warming pollution.

But despite all these advantages, maybe people still don't feel ready to make the leap from larger to tiny home living.

Nevertheless, even if you're not ready for tiny home living yourself, looking for ways to incorporate elements of minimalism can go a long way toward reducing clutter — both literal and mental — as well as saving you money. These can include trimming down your wardrobe, buying fewer (or zero!) new items in a given amount of time, and trying to acquire only what you'll really use.

