Ecstatic shopper reveals enviable kitchen appliance haul for unbelievable price from thrift store: 'That's an amazing find'

An ecstatic thrifter showcased their incredible haul, to the envy of many Redditors.

In r/ThriftStoreHauls, the shopper explained that their secondhand kitchen appliances, which combined would've usually cost about $800, were good as new. Better yet, they only paid $75.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Among the items they found were a never-used All-Clad deep fryer, a Zojirushi rice cooker, a Cuisinart convection bread maker, and a vintage KitchenAid Pro KSM5. "They're all things that have been on my list of 'someday I'll be able to afford these,'" the OP said.

While this may seem like an out-of-the-ordinary thrift store find, it's not as uncommon as you might imagine. Thrifters of all sorts are documenting their luxury finds. Products that usually would cost hundreds of dollars may be discounted by 90% or more, a reduction that is unheard of during typical sales at traditional retail outlets.

These goods are sold for a fraction of the price and help reduce waste — instead of ending up in landfills, producing planet-warming gases like methane.

When consumers use their purchasing power at secondhand stores rather than at fast-fashion companies — notorious for inexpensive yet low-quality apparel — it can also help reduce the demand for new products from a highly polluting sector, moving the needle toward eliminating wasteful manufacturing and overconsumption.

Reddit's thrifting community was thrilled for the OP, and they made sure to express so.

"That's an amazing find!" exclaimed one Reddit user.

Another pointed out the exceptional cost of the appliances.

"I spent $400 on my Zojirushi," the user said.

Some even gave tips on how to make sure the appliances last for a long time to ensure that the OP doesn't need to buy new for a very long time.

"That mixer is a great find, made with well-designed metal components instead of plastic," they wrote. "Keep it oiled and it should last!"

