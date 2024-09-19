  • Business Business

Manufacturer receives official endorsement for its highly recyclable plastic carriers: 'PakTech products [are] part of the circular economy by keeping valuable materials in reuse'

PakTech has received official endorsement of its can carriers, which have been recognized as highly recyclable by the Association of Plastic Recyclers

According to Packaging World, the endorsement by the APR recognizes that the four-pack and six-pack 202 standard carriers, which are premium packaging for 16-ounce cans, are fully recyclable within the North American system. This is great news for reducing waste. 

The can carriers are fully recyclable as they are made from HDPE plastic. This creates a circular product that eliminates plastic waste and enables the plastic to be recycled and used for as long as possible.

These PakTech products have already been awarded recyclability certifications within the European Union and Australia, as Packaging World observed, so this latest achievement further demonstrates to its customers that the company is serious about sustainability and reducing its impact on the environment.

Gary Panknin, the sustainability officer at PakTech, said, "The APR Recognition validates that not only are PakTech products part of the circular economy by keeping valuable materials in reuse, but are designed for recyclability where the material can be again collected and recycled for further reuse into existing end markets. You can't get much better than that!"

Globally, companies are increasingly recognizing the importance of incorporating sustainability into all aspects of their operations — especially as consumers become more aware of sustainable practices and actively seek out companies that are working to reduce their environmental impact by introducing eco-friendly initiatives

Some initiatives by large brands include paying you to recycle your used electronics to recycling bottles of your favorite beauty products for rewards. By supporting sustainable initiatives, consumers can save money and reduce waste while also ensuring their purchases make a positive impact on the environment, the economy, and society. 

Sustainability certifications are a useful way for consumers to identify companies that take their responsibility toward the environment and society seriously. 

By choosing to purchase products from these companies, you choose to support the conservation of important resources and the protection of the environment while also promoting social and economic equity, which is better for society all around. 

