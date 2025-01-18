Shopper sparks envy after stumbling upon high-end kitchen appliance at thrift store: 'Caught my eye'

"For $75 … [it] would be a good deal."

One thrift shopper recently uncovered a coffee lover's dream haul at a local thrift store.

In a post to r/ThriftStoreHauls, the shopper shared images of a brand-new, shiny, red Smeg coffee grinder that they found buried underneath a gently used Nespresso machine and a brand-new Cuisinart Grind & Brew.

What's even better, the Smeg coffee grinder's price tag was listed at only $75, a mere fraction of its $349.99 retail value. The Nespresso machine and Cuisinart Grind & Brew were priced at $15 each, with retail prices of $179.99 and $199.95 respectively.

"Shiny and pretty. Caught my eye," wrote the shopper in the post's caption.









However, in the end, the shopper had no need for any more coffee-making appliances, leaving them at the store for another lucky thrifter to stumble upon.

Still, these incredible finds highlight how thrift shopping can save consumers tons of cash, not only on kitchen appliances but also on goods like luxury items, hair care products, vintage furniture, and much, much more.

Plus, this type of shopping can keep perfectly good items out of landfills.

For example, thrifting half of your clothing from secondhand sellers could save you $75 per year. And instead of throwing your old clothes away, donating even some of them to thrift stores where they can be resold and given a second life can prevent an estimated 20 pounds of waste out of landfills.

Fortunately, thrift shopping has surged in recent years as more individuals adopt sustainable lifestyles. Projections from ThredUP suggest the secondhand market will experience a twofold increase by 2027, soaring to a value of $350 billion. Studies presented by GlobalData also reveal that 75% of consumers have tried or are willing to try secondhand clothing shopping

Users were stunned by the Smeg coffee grinder's price, both brand-new and at the thrift store.

"$350 is a ridiculous price," wrote one user. "It costs about half of it in Europe."

"For $75 the [Smeg] would be a good deal," commented another.

