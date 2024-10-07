Thrift shopper shocked after discovering price tag on highly sought-after kitchen appliance: 'I've been looking for one of these ... for years'

A thrift shopper's dream came true on Reddit recently, sparking excitement in the r/ThriftStoreHauls community.

One lucky user stumbled upon a coveted Kitchen-Aid mixer for a fraction of its retail price, igniting enthusiasm among fellow bargain hunters.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The Redditor shared their incredible find with a title that resonated with many thrifters: "I've been looking for one of these in good condition/for a good price for years! Found this one for $30." Accompanying the post was a photo of a stunning royal blue Kitchen-Aid mixer, a prized appliance that typically sells for around $450.

This fortunate find highlights the thrill of the hunt that many thrift shoppers experience. Thrifting is all about the excitement of discovering hidden gems and the satisfaction of patience paying off. In this case, years of searching culminated in a spectacular deal on a high-quality kitchen appliance.



💡Make money recycling your old stuff

Looking for an easy way to clean out your closet and get paid for the trouble? Trashie has you covered. Trashie's Take Back Bags cost $20 but earn you $30 in rewards, which means you're making money every time you fill one up with old clothes, shoes, linens, or bags. GET PAID

The Cool Down may receive a commission on purchases made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions list here.

Thrifting offers several benefits for both consumers and the environment. It's an opportunity for shoppers to save hundreds on everyday necessities and luxury items. This Kitchen-Aid mixer, for instance, represents over $400 in savings, which can be put toward other essentials or experiences.

Beyond the financial perks, thrifting allows people to uncover unique, sometimes rare items at incredible discounts. It's a treasure hunt that can yield vintage clothing, one-of-a-kind home decor, or, in this case, top-notch appliances in great condition.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Choosing secondhand items also keeps them out of landfills, reducing waste and conserving resources. By giving preloved items a new home, thrifters help build a more sustainable future, one purchase at a time.

The Reddit community's reaction to this Kitchen-Aid mixer score was overwhelmingly positive.

One commenter exclaimed, "Omg congratulations! I am green with envy," capturing the mix of excitement and friendly jealousy that often accompanies such finds.

🗣️ What's your primary motivation in shopping at thrift stores?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Another user appreciated the aesthetic appeal, noting: "That royal blue is gorgeous! What a great pop of colour for your kitchen."

Interestingly, the post inspired others to seek out similar deals. One commenter shared their own success story: "I love the color! I just found one today! $50 with all attachments."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.