Thrift shopper in tears after discovering inscription on secondhand photo frame: 'Man that got me'

"It gets me every time."

Thrift shopping has become increasingly popular, due in part to inflation, but secondhand stores offer more than just good deals.

Reddit's r/ThriftStoreHauls is, as the name suggests, a subreddit for avid thrifters to show off their scores. They often include high-end appliances or costly couture at yard sale prices.

Once in a while, though, thrift shopping can be an emotional experience, as a user on the subreddit recently demonstrated.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Thanks for everything — I had a wonderful time," their seemingly innocuous title read.

The post, however, included a photograph of a picture frame inscribed with the title's words. It held an image of a happy dalmatian darting across a field.

Clearly, the photo frame was a memorial keepsake.

In a caption, the original poster said the keepsake was a "very sweet tribute but [it] makes me sad wondering why it was donated."

When a member of Reddit's thrift community finds something covetable, users congratulate them. In this case, fellow Redditors shared in the original poster's bittersweet feelings.

"I've seen this frame before and it gets me every time. I also have a thrifted one but instead of a photo it's a drawing of a dog. It sits next to my urn of my Jack," a user replied.

"When my dog crossed the rainbow bridge last year, my best friend went all out," another person began. "I got everything back and shoved it in the back of my closet and haven't ever looked at it again because it's too sad. I'd never get rid of it, but this doesn't shock me too much."

"Man that got me. I lost my little boy 6 months ago, I'd be thrilled to find this," a bereaved pet owner commented.

While what was ostensibly a memorial frame was an emotional find, it was of value to someone dealing with lingering grief. Moreover, despite being a bit "heavy," the shopper's find exemplified a key benefit of secondhand shopping.

In addition to saving money and keeping items in good condition out of landfills, shopping at thrift stores allows for one-of-a-kind discoveries and, in this case, can ensure memorial keepsakes continue to add new value after their previous owners have let them go. Items that are simply unavailable new can be found in secondhand stores or on Facebook Marketplace.

The OP's story also inspired a user in the thread to upcycle a memorial frame rather than buy a new one.

"Thank you for posting this. I just lost my precious cat, and I'm going to make this with my Cricut to honor her," they said.

