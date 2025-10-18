Shopper thrilled after scoring premium item for cheap at Goodwill: 'I snagged this so fast'

"This might be the single best thrift I've seen in a very long time!"

An excited thrifter posted a photo of a great find — a KitchenAid countertop mixer that they snagged for just $25 — on Reddit's r/ThriftStoreHauls.

A similar variation of the same mixer has a recommended list price of nearly $650.

A store employee "rolled out a new cart and I snagged this so fast," the original poster said.

Although this countertop mixer was an exceptional find, it is not uncommon for thrift-store shoppers to discover expensive high-end home appliances and other items for pennies on the dollar.

Thrifting is increasing in popularity because of both rising costs and the thrill of hunting for valuable and rare items. People are keen to save money, shop sustainably, and have fun searching for unexpected treasures.

Not only can you save money on everyday necessities by thrift shopping, but you can also find valuable items at huge discounts, which is an exciting prospect.

Thrifters gather on social media to share their tips, tricks, and stunning finds, eliciting envy and encouragement. Entire social media forums have been devoted to the practice.

Thrifting also benefits the environment by keeping goods, especially e-waste, out of landfills. When items deteriorate in landfills, they can release harmful chemicals into the air, soil, and even the water supply, which can have health consequences for humans.

When we reuse an item, we help reduce waste.

Secondhand shopping also helps the environment by reducing demand for new items, which in turn decreases the impetus for manufacturers to produce more waste. In addition to limiting waste, this slows the planet-warming pollution that is a product of the manufacturing process.

Fellow thrifters on Reddit couldn't believe the poster's luck in being in the right place at the right time to snag the fancy appliance.

"This might be the single best thrift I've seen in a very long time!" one declared. "Congrats and good eye!"

"Seriously. I'm jealous," a user admitted, "but I love that you got this and I wish you the best!"

One Redditor was in disbelief and simply commented: "WHAT?????"

"Lucky ducky," added another envious commenter.

