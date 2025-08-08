Shopper stunned after looking up true value of item purchased at thrift store: 'Amazing find'

An experienced thrifter got lucky, finding what they suspected was a vintage Chanel jumbo, single-flap purse with 24k gold-plated hardware, and posted the find on a Reddit forum devoted to thrift store hauls.

Questioning the experience of the thrift store staff, one Redditor asked, "Why would they not authenticate it? Their laziness is your gain."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The original poster said they thought the piece was a fake at first glance, but upon further inspection, they suspected that it might be real due to the details and high-quality feel. They took a gamble and paid the asking price of $777, then invested another $30 to have it evaluated.

The handbag was authenticated and estimated to be worth $6,000-8,000.

Amazing thrift store finds such as this happen more frequently than one might think. Thrifting is a great way to purchase clothing, household items, toys, and more at a fraction of the price, and when secondhand shoppers find hidden treasures and valuable items, it can be quite exciting.

Thrifting is becoming more popular due to the vast amount of money that can be saved and the possibility of stumbling upon big finds like the Chanel bag.

The positive impact that thrifting can have on the environment might be equally exciting.

When we purchase items from thrift stores, we extend their life span, keeping them out of landfills where they contribute to planet-warming pollution. When items are discarded and end up as waste, they can leach toxic chemicals into the soil and water supply, which can cause health issues for humans and animals and can disrupt the ecology of habitats near and far.

Shopping secondhand also reduces demand for new items, so the pollution involved in manufacturing is reduced. This also has a positive impact.

Commenters on the Reddit post were excited –– and a bit jealous –– about the OP's find.

"I'm so jealous … congrats!" one commenter said.

"Amazing find at an amazing price," another declared.

One Redditor simply stated, "Great find!"

