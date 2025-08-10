Shopper stunned after finding sought-after item for bargain price at thrift store: 'Actually shocked'

"I've had these on my wishlist for years."

After years of searching, one thrifting Redditor discovered a pair of shoes for a bargain — and they were the perfect fit.

The shopper posted a photo of their newly purchased Doc Martens on the "r/ThriftStoreHauls" subreddit. The Redditor said the original price was $225, but they bought the footwear for only $45.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The Redditor revealed in the comments that they found the shoes through Facebook Marketplace. "Was actually shocked they were in my exact size," they wrote. "And only a 15 minute drive away to boot."

Thrift shopping gives consumers the benefit of finding expensive items at an affordable price. It's not uncommon to find luxury brands at extreme discounts on thrift store shelves. Some shoppers have even discovered valuable items being sold for as little as $1.

Not only is shopping secondhand a great way to save money, but it also helps the environment by keeping clothing out of landfills. According to the BBC, Americans throw out more than 80 pounds of clothes per year on average. That number is anticipated to increase significantly due to the omnipresence of fast fashion.

Fast fashion has led to a 400% surge in global apparel consumption over the past two decades, per the Center for Biological Diversity. The growing demand for clothing has led to the production of poor-quality products that have a short lifespan.

On the other hand, shoppers can find plenty of high-quality products by thrifting — and they don't even have to leave the comfort of their own home. ThredUp is an online option that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand items.

Shoppers can also try Facebook Marketplace like the budget-conscious Redditor who found their perfectly sized Doc Martens. Commenters were thrilled for their fellow thrift store shopper.

"Love finding what you really wanted at a fraction of the price," one commenter wrote. "Nice haul!"

"I've had these on my wishlist for years," another Redditor commented. "If I got this lucky secondhand I'd actually burst into tears."

