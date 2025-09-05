Tesla owner in distress after innocent mistake causes damage to vehicle: 'Suggestions?'

A Tesla owner's experience with their white seats has left a stain on how they think about their brand-new car — literally.

What's happening?

A post on the r/TeslaLounge subreddit details the owner's plight.

According to the OP, their daughter wore black leggings while in their new Tesla. When she got up, the white seats were noticeably stained.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Warm soapy water and Magic Eraser did not fix," they wrote. "Other suggestions? My poor wife, this is her first ever brand new car and only two weeks old."

Several commenters said they had similar issues with their white seats. One, in particular, said nothing they tried would remove the legging stains from their seats and that Tesla's service center said the issue wasn't covered under warranty.

"Absolutely nothing worked," the commenter wrote. "I tried, it sucks."

Why is this important?

On the surface, stained seats may not seem like a big deal. However, Tesla specifically notes how its seats are designed to prevent issues like this.

"Your vehicle's seats are made of a custom, sustainable, vegan leather which is softer than leather, yet far more durable and stain resistant," the Tesla Model S owner's manual states.

And any piece of bad news or publicity for Tesla right now continues the trend from the company's bumpy 2025.

The year began with company CEO Elon Musk taking a role as the de facto head of the Trump administration's Department of Government Efficiency. That not only made him the center of some political controversies but also led to protests and vandalism at Tesla's factories and dealerships.

This year, the company has also reported sales numbers that are significantly down from 2024. One of its most-hyped models, the Cybertruck, has posted such low numbers that some insurance companies are now refusing to cover it.

In better news, Tesla launched its autonomous-driving robotaxi service this summer in Austin, Texas, and has already expanded it to more cars and locations. However, even that has presented some challenges, as several riders have reported instances of the self-driving cars engaging in dangerous behavior on the road.

What can I do about this?

Regardless of your thoughts on Musk or Tesla, there's no doubt that the company has helped bring electric cars to the mainstream — and now, at least somewhat because of Tesla's success, more EVs are being sold than ever before, and more electric options are coming from automakers.

As a consumer, that's great news, as it means more choice and more opportunities to drive a car that produces zero tailpipe emissions, making it much cleaner than its gas-powered counterparts.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.